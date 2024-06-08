Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells $17,273,850.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.59, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $1,208.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $375.05 and a 52 week high of $1,255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after buying an additional 1,189,495 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.