Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $37,360.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.24 million, a PE ratio of 317.77 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. American Trust grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

