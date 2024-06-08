Insider Selling: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Sells £2,499.78 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £2,499.78 ($3,202.79).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON EGL opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,019.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.81.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.