Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $486,176.90 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $520,774.04.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.09, a P/E/G ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.