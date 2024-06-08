Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $55,411.20 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

CSTL opened at $23.15 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $639.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Castle Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.