Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $88,425.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,390.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.15. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.