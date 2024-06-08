Insider Buying: Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Acquires A$21,300.00 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.65 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,300.00 ($14,295.30).
Heith Mackay-Cruise also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 2,500 shares of Codan stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.64 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of A$26,610.00 ($17,859.06).
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96.
About Codan
Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.
