IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

IN8bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.14.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAB. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth $5,216,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

