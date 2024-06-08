Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $731,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
