Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.