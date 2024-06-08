Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $127.49 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $127.49 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.46 or 0.00012200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00047178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00036156 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,078,150 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

