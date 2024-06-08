Holley’s (HLLY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.47.

HLLY stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $432.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 70.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

