Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,881.40

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,881.40 ($24.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,008 ($25.73). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,976 ($25.32), with a volume of 245,993 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,050 ($26.27).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,908.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,907.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,883.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi purchased 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,661.68). Company insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.