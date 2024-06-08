Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

