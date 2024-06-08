Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLF. Bank of America lowered their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Herbalife stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $643,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Herbalife by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

