Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.20. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 71,689 shares.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

