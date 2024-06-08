HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Shares Down 1.4%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.42 and last traded at $178.08. Approximately 186,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $180.59.

HEICO Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

