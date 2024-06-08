HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.42.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,710 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

