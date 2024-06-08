HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $568.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

