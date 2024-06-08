Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 9.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 305,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 562,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Harvest Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.