Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 752,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 922,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Harland & Wolff Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £16.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 3.06.

About Harland & Wolff Group

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

