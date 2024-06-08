Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.61 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $132.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

