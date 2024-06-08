Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 18,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 14,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

