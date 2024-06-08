Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

TV opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 616,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 161,252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after buying an additional 979,481 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 192,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

