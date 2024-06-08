Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. 67,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,921. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.5963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

