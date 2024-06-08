Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Alastair S. N. Murray Acquires 30,000 Shares

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($64,958.36).

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.6 %

GNC opened at GBX 173 ($2.22) on Friday. Greencore Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.60 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £808.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

