Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

About Greenbriar Sustainable Living

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

