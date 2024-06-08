Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 2% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Great Bear Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.
About Great Bear Resources
Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
