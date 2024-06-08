good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading Up 25%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 134,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 275,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

