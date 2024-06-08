Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 157,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $31.78.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

