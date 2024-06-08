Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.58% from the company’s previous close.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Institutional Trading of Genfit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

