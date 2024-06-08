GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Casdin Capital, Llc Buys 100,000 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,782,257.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Casdin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 18,304 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $377,245.44.
  • On Thursday, May 23rd, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $146,925.00.
  • On Monday, May 13th, Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $653.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.21.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

