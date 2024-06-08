GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 2.2%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08). Approximately 5,026,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,634,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of £15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.86.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

