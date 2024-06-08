Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Up 6.4%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.14 and last traded at $133.14. 235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.11.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43.

About Games Workshop Group

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.