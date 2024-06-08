G999 Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, G999 has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00046379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

