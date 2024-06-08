G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.