FY2024 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $148.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $150.76. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2025 earnings at $35.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $30.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $38.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $54.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $159.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $39.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $42.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $182.42 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,800.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,304.44 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,929.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,835.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AutoZone by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AutoZone by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

