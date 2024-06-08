Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,310 ($16.78) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 850 ($10.89).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,037 ($13.29).

Get Future alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Future

Future Stock Down 3.1 %

Future Company Profile

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 1,109 ($14.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 805.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.39. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,160 ($14.86). The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,486.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.