Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,310 ($16.78) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 850 ($10.89).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,037 ($13.29).
Future Stock Down 3.1 %
Future Company Profile
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
