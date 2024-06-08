FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) PT Raised to $11.00

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s current price.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $782.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,628 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.