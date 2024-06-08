Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,246 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 225,293 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 48.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 140,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 704,857 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,956. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

