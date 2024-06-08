Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,936. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

