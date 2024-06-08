Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.