FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Stock Price Up 8.9%

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 527,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,069,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

FLJ Group Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

About FLJ Group

(Get Free Report)

FLJ Group Limited engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.