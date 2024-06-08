FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend payment by an average of 152.6% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.1%.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLNG opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX LNG

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.