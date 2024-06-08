Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $11.44 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,884,093,864 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,881,953,105.838165 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02887812 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $26,545,787.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

