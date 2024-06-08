Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $83.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,729. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Five9 has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

