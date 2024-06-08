First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.10

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.10 and traded as low as C$36.01. First National Financial shares last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 47,225 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.08.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.734359 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In related news, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 24,084 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92. Also, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,623 shares of company stock worth $2,055,774. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

