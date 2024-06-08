Financial Analysis: Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Akili alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili -2,492.04% -79.93% -59.16% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -16,238.91% -88.13% -63.03%

Risk & Volatility

Akili has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.1% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Akili shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akili and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akili currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 849.22%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $70.67, indicating a potential upside of 636.88%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akili and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $1.68 million 19.75 -$59.49 million ($0.61) -0.69 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $830,000.00 299.37 -$135.12 million N/A N/A

Akili has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Akili beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

(Get Free Report)

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It also offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-3112 for the treatment of HPV-related Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under Phase 1b trial; INO-4800 for COVID-19 and is under Phase 3 trial; and INO-6160 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus and is under Phase 1 trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.