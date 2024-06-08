Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.89 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.