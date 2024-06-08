Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $19.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,310.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,113. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $756.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,226.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

